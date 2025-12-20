Andersson secures Pole Position for Grand Prix of Sharjah 2025

SHARJAH, 20th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Jonas Andersson, driving boat number "1" for Team Sweden, claimed the fastest lap title in today's renowned "Qualifications" held on Saturday, December 20, on Khalid Lagoon.

The event is part of the "Grand Prix of Sharjah," the final round of the F1H2O World Championship held in Sharjah under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Grand Prix of Sharjah is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in its 24th edition, with the main race set to conclude tomorrow.

Andersson, the driver of boat number "1" from Team Sweden, clinched the "Pole Position" for the Sharjah round, boosting his overall season tally to 85 points, securing second place in the championship standings. He trails first-place Shaun Torrente, the driver of boat number "4" for the Team Victory, by just 14 points (Torrente leads with 99 points). Alec Weckström follows in third place with a total of 78 points.

Andersson showcased his skill around the 2,057-meter Khalid Lagoon circuit, recording the fastest lap time of 47.191 seconds. This time earned him the top starting position for the main race of the "Grand Prix of Sharjah – Road to Sharjah," which starts tomorrow afternoon (Sunday). Andersson outpaced Alec Weckström, driver of boat number "3" for Team Victory, by a margin of 0.119 seconds, with the latter securing second place. Third place went to Shaun Torrente, driver of boat number "4" for the Team Victory, who clocked a time of 47.558 seconds.

In the two "Sprint Races," Jonas Andersson claimed victory in the first sprint, earning 10 additional points. Bartek Marsalek took second place, adding 9 points, while Stefan Arand secured third, gaining 8 points. In the second sprint, Shaun Torrente emerged victorious, earning 10 points to his overall tally. Rusty Wyatt finished second with 9 points, followed by Grant Trask in third, who earned 8 points.