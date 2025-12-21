Emirates Drug Establishment emphasises pharmaceutical sector's readiness for future

DUBAI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has concluded its meetings for 2025, during which the Board of Directors reviewed the EDE’s key achievements over the past year and followed up on the progress of its strategy implementation.

The Establishment also outlined strategic priorities and the work plan for the next phase to strengthen innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, while enhancing the EDE's operational and research capabilities.

The meeting was chaired by Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri Minister of State, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment. It was attended by Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vice Chairman, Board of Directors, Emirates Drug Establishment, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment; and Board members, Essa Abdulfattah Kazim, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Professor Chris Evans, and Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Youth representative.

Saeed Al Hajeri stressed that the Emirates Drug Establishment plays a fundamental role in supporting leadership and sustainability of the country’s pharmaceutical sector by adopting innovation, expanding partnerships, and strengthening research and development.

Al Hajeri added that the next phase will necessitate developing a flexible regulatory environment that supports local manufacturing and accelerates innovation, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi emphasised that the Emirates Drug Establishment is committed to implementing a strategic vision that reinforces institutional leadership and enhances the positive impact of the pharmaceutical sector on public health and the national economy.

Al Kaabi noted that the Establishment has made significant progress in developing regulatory frameworks, adopting advanced technologies, and promoting sustainable manufacturing, in line with the UAE’s national sustainability agenda.

During the meeting, the EDE discussed key strategic development pillars aimed at enhancing the readiness of the pharmaceutical sector and reviewed progress in implementing the Establishment’s 2024–2026 strategy.

The Board also stressed the importance of adopting advanced technologies, most notably artificial intelligence and digital solutions, to accelerate innovation and deliver sustainable healthcare solutions, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.