Abu Dhabi Majalis at Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025-2026 reinforces Emirati identity

ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Majalis is taking part in the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025 - 2026 in Al Wathbah with a rich programme of daily and weekly activities, heritage competitions, and artistic performances.

The participation highlights the role of the Emirati Majlis as a space for dialogue, communication, and the transfer of values to younger generations, while strengthening national identity among visitors of all ages and nationalities.

At the festival, Abu Dhabi Majalis offers a live experience of the traditional majlis as a symbol of national identity and a mirror of the community’s values and traditions.

The Majalis open their doors to visitors, inviting them to engage with key questions, discussions, and exchanges of views on social, cultural, and national issues. This helps to deepen awareness of Emirati heritage and to reinforce feelings of belonging and pride in national identity across the community.

The participation of Abu Dhabi Majalis at the festival reflects a broad and diverse network of Majalis across the emirate. Abu Dhabi is home to many Majalis, including 23 business Majalis affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside social and cultural Majalis in various areas.

Together, these Majalis support economic activity, strengthen ties between the public and private sectors, anchor social values, and provide spaces for dialogue and interaction between citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to community leaders, business figures, women of the community, artists, and creatives.

Business Majalis serve as platforms to strengthen relations between companies, attract foreign investment, and exchange expertise between local and international institutions. Social and cultural Majalis form an essential part of Emirati life, documenting bonds between members of society and entrenching shared customs, traditions, and values.

Historical Majalis such as Qasr Al Hosn Majlis and Sheikh Zayed Majlis help preserve the memory of place and narrate the story of the emirate’s development, while sports related Majalis provide spaces for the exchange of experience between teams and clubs and for supporting the sports movement.

Within the festival’s activities, Abu Dhabi Majalis presents a varied schedule of discussion sessions and interactive activities. These include questions posed to visitors on concepts of identity, heritage, and social cohesion, and encourage them to share their personal experiences and stories linked to the majlis and Emirati traditions. The programmes target all age groups, with a particular focus on children and youth, introducing them to the role of the majlis in social life in the past and present.

During the festival, the Majalis host heritage competitions covering national history, local expressions, and customs and traditions, with incentive prizes for winners. This turns the Majlis into both an educational and recreational platform. The Majalis also present performances of traditional Emirati songs and arts that express the cultural and civilizational identity of Emiratis and help visitors discover an important aspect of popular arts associated with Majalis and daily life in Emirati society.

Abu Dhabi Majalis at Sheikh Zayed Festival provide a complete family destination where visitors find an environment that celebrates Emirati hospitality and offers space for meeting and dialogue among members of the community. Through the integration of discussion, heritage, and artistic activities, the Majalis promote values of compassion and social cohesion, and support the festival’s message of preserving Emirati heritage and passing it from one generation to the next within a contemporary framework that combines authenticity and modernity.