Bodour Al Qasimi leads Sheraa’s 2030 strategic vision discussions

SHARJAH, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), chaired the latest meeting of Sheraa’s Board of Advisors, which focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives and shaping the organisation’s 2030 strategic vision.

The meeting featured the unveiling of the Sheraa 2030 Strategy, outlining the operational framework for the next five years. The strategy sets Sheraa’s direction for enhancing programme effectiveness, expanding founder support and strengthening the readiness of Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. Board members also reviewed performance over the past year, including key initiatives, growth indicators and the impact generated through Sheraa’s programmes and partnerships.

Discussions covered growth plans, strategic partnerships and priority sectors aligned with Sharjah’s long-term economic vision, alongside ways to enhance the emirate’s attractiveness to startups and reinforce Sheraa’s role in supporting the UAE’s transition towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Addressing the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said Sheraa’s work is driven by a long-term commitment to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a competitive, innovation-led economy, stressing the importance of providing founders with strong infrastructure, sectoral opportunities and coordinated support to ensure sustainable growth and future readiness.

Najla Al Midfa highlighted the value of a cohesive ecosystem, noting that alignment between policy, capital and talent enables founders to focus on building impactful companies. She said the Sheraa 2030 vision aims to ensure every entrepreneur in Sharjah has a clear pathway from idea to impact, supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi said Sheraa’s role is to translate strategy into practical outcomes by delivering founder-centric programmes that respond to real market needs and ensure strong execution across all initiatives, guided by the Board’s insights.

As part of the agenda, the meeting included a Founder Showcase featuring startups from Sheraa’s ecosystem. Suhoola presented its redesigned ablution experience for public spaces, Rawa showcased its play-based Arabic early learning platform, EvolveCareers highlighted its future-ready skills platform, and Pharmedic outlined its precision medicine and pharmacogenomics solution and regional growth plans.

The Board reaffirmed its support for the Sheraa 2030 Vision and Sheraa’s efforts to develop a dynamic, founder-focused entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sharjah. Sheraa said it will continue working with partners and stakeholders to drive long-term economic impact and strengthen the emirate’s position as a globally recognised hub for entrepreneurship.

The meeting was held in the presence of Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa; Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and the members of Sheraa’s Advisory Board: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah; Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du; Salim Al Owais, Director-General of Department of Finance, Ras Al Khaimah; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; Farida Elagamy, General Manager of Tharawat and Co-Founder of Kyma; Sonia Weymuller, Founding Partner atVentureSouq; Leena Khalil, Partner at Key Capital; Imran Sayeed, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management; and Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures.