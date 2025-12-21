Dubai Police, MoHRE conclude awareness campaign for workers

DUBAI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), in collaboration with Dubai Police, has successfully concluded a major awareness campaign that reached 9,200 workers across five key areas in Dubai.

Launched in October, the initiative aimed to strengthen workers’ understanding of their rights, enhance legal and digital awareness, and protect them from exploitation and fraud, recognising their vital role in the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Labour Protection Sector at MOHRE, stressed that awareness is central to the Ministry’s strategy for improving competitiveness and regulating the labour market. She highlighted the importance of digital tools, field campaigns, and direct communication in empowering workers with knowledge of their rights and responsibilities.

Al Shehhi praised the collaboration with Dubai Police in the “Know Your Rights” initiative, which also included security awareness programmes to strengthen workers’ sense of belonging and contribute to the safety and stability of Dubai and the wider Emirates.

Colonel Arif Bishoh, Director of Crime Prevention at Dubai Police, explained that worker‑focused awareness campaigns are a cornerstone of the force’s preventive strategy. He emphasised that security is a shared responsibility, and raising awareness among workers directly reduces crime and enhances community stability.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to continuing such initiatives to support sustainable development and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as a global model of proactive community security.

The campaign targeted labour accommodations in Al Warsan, Jebel Ali 1, Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz, and Jebel Ali Industrial, delivering workshops on legal rights, road safety, and crime prevention. Workers were educated on risks such as cybercrime, drug abuse, and online fraud, as well as dangerous behaviours that could put them at risk.

They were also introduced to Dubai Police’s communication channels, including the emergency number 999, the non‑emergency number 901, the “Police Eye” service, the Dubai Police smart app, and the e‑Crime Hub platform. These resources ensure workers can access support and report incidents quickly and effectively.

This joint effort between MOHRE and Dubai Police reflects their dedication to raising awareness of workers’ rights and obligations under labour law, highlighting negative behaviours, and providing clear pathways for communication. By empowering workers with knowledge and resources, the campaign contributes to a safer, more informed, and more resilient community.