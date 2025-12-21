574 horses compete in 6th Al Dhafrah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship

AL DHAFRA, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the sixth edition of the Al Dhafrah Arabian Horse Championship for private studs continued this evening along Al Mugheirah Corniche in the Al Dhafra Region.

The event unfolded in a vibrant and highly competitive atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and excitement, highlighting the distinguished and prestigious status of purebred Arabian horses in the United Arab Emirates as a deeply rooted symbol of history and national identity.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the championship has attracted strong participation.

A total of 574 horses from elite purebred Arabian bloodlines, owned by approximately 321 owners are competing, including 53 horses belonging to 26 owners from the Al Dhafra Region, reflecting strong community engagement and dedication to preserving and advancing this treasured legacy.

Among those attending the competitions were his Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, as well as several horse owners, breeders, and stud managers.

The third day featured thrilling and tough qualifying rounds among private studs, marked by intense rivalry for qualification spots and final championship titles.

The event continues to reinforce Al Dhafrah’s standing as a key hub for Arabian horse championships and underscores national efforts to preserve this cultural heritage and proudly pass it on to future generations.