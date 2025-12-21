NCM expects Partly cloudy weather tomorrow with chance of light rain

ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy, with the formation of some low clouds over islands and parts of western areas, accompanied by a chance of light rainfall.

The weather is expected to become humid at night and on Tuesday morning over some coastal and western inland areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming occasionally active during the daytime over northern areas. Wind direction will be southwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Sea of Oman will be slight.