Accompanied by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, French President visits Zayed National Museum

ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, visited Zayed National Museum in the Saadiyat Cultural District, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

During the visit, the French President and the accompanying delegation toured the museum’s galleries, including the section dedicated to the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This gallery highlights Sheikh Zayed’s enduring human values and visionary legacy, reflecting his commitment to coexistence, modern nation-building, and the fostering of cooperation and cultural dialogue among nations and peoples worldwide.

Zayed National Museum showcases a collection of more than 3,000 artefacts, with 1,500 currently on public display. The visitor journey through the museum’s six permanent galleries begins with the Our Beginning gallery, which is dedicated to the life and leadership of Sheikh Zayed. His story is brought to life through recordings of his voice, archival photographs and film footage, as well as personal belongings, letters, and correspondence.