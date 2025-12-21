Etihad Airways participates in Mother of the Nation Festival

ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, continues to reinforce its commitment to attracting and engaging exceptional Emirati talent, while strengthening its community engagement through impactful, community-centred activations across Abu Dhabi, as part of its ambitious Emirati talent strategy.

On Saturday, the airline participated in the Mother of the Nation Festival, delivering a series of engaging community experiences designed to connect with diverse segments of society and bring Etihad closer to the community.

Etihad’s participation also included collaborations with Emirati entrepreneurs and small businesses at the festival, supporting local products and providing them with a platform to showcase their offerings directly to the event’s audience, further reflecting the airline’s approach to standing alongside national talent and remaining closely connected to the community it serves.

To highlight the impact of Emirati talent across the airline, Etihad premiered its UAE National Talent short film on the festival’s main stage, offering a cinematic glimpse into the diverse career opportunities available to UAE nationals.

The narrative follows two Emirati graduates as they journey through Zayed International Airport on their way to Manchester, uncovering the world behind Etihad along the way. Through immersive visual storytelling, audiences are introduced to the diverse roles that contribute to the airline’s success, including engineers, technicians, pilots, airport managers, and ground operations teams.

The community engagement and launch of the film align with Etihad’s UAE National Talent Strategy, established earlier this year to advance Emirati talent across the airline. The strategy is underpinned by six specialised programmes: the Cadet Pilot Programme, Cadet Technician Programme, Airport Management Programme, Bedayati Graduate Programme, MBA Graduate Programme, and the Emerging Talent Programme, which focuses on direct hires for key corporate areas including analytics, forecasting, business intelligence, and other data-driven roles. Collectively, these programmes offer structured career pathways across both technical and corporate functions for outstanding Emirati talent, contributing to the long-term growth and competitiveness of the UAE aviation sector.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “We are currently experiencing one of the most ambitious chapters in Etihad’s history, having become the fastest-growing airline in the region. In 2025 alone, we expanded our fleet and launched 17 new destinations, while continuing to deliver a world-class customer experience. To sustain this momentum, we look to the brightest Emirati minds to help take growth and progress to new heights. By bringing the very best talent into Etihad, we are building strong, future-ready teams that will play a central role in the airline’s growth journey and contribute to the UAE’s continued success.”

She added, “Our participation in the Mother of the Nation Festival places us at the heart of the community, allowing us to engage directly with young Emirati talent and their families, offer a glimpse into what Etihad has to offer, and gain deeper insight into the needs and aspirations of both future talent and what they need as guest flying with us .”

Etihad wrapped up its participation in the Mother of the Nation Festival with a raffle for attendees, featuring valuable prizes such as flights to Manchester and tickets to watch Manchester City FC compete live at the Etihad Stadium