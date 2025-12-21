Dubai to host International Rugby Sevens Series in January 2026

DUBAI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has announced that Dubai will host the International Rugby Sevens Series – Level Three (HSBC SVNS 3) on 17–18 January 2026 at The Sevens Stadium.

The tournament will be jointly organised by the UAE Rugby Federation and World Rugby, with the participation of 16 national teams from the men’s and women’s categories.

The competition will feature eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams, divided into two pools in each category. Teams will compete for two qualification spots to advance to the Rugby Sevens Series – Level Two (HSBC SVNS 2), as part of the new system launched by World Rugby to develop the Olympic sport and expand its global reach.

Matches will kick off on Saturday, 17th January, with the top two teams from both the men’s and women’s competitions qualifying for Level Two, scheduled to take place in February and March 2026.

The Dubai tournament is part of the new model for the Rugby Sevens Series, which aims to accelerate the global growth of the sport in preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, through a single-season competitive pathway that includes a larger number of international tournaments.

Qais Al Dhalai, President of the Asian and Arab Rugby Federations and Vice President of the UAE Rugby Federation, expressed his delight at hosting this international event, affirming that it reflects the great confidence placed in the UAE Rugby Federation by World Rugby, as well as the UAE’s significant role in supporting and developing rugby at both the continental and international levels.