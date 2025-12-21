UAE President meets Elon Musk

ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk.

His Highness and Musk discussed a range of shared interests, focusing on the latest developments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence and how these innovations can be harnessed to improve quality of life and support global progress.

They underlined the strategic importance of international partnerships in this rapidly evolving field, highlighting the role of collaboration and knowledge exchange in accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions. Such efforts, they noted, are key to enabling nations and specialised institutions to drive digital transformation and respond effectively to future challenges.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.