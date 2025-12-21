Stefan Arand wins Grand Prix of Sharjah

SHARJAH, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The champions of the “Grand Prix of Sharjah” have been crowned today, marking the conclusion of the 2025 UIM World Championship Racing season.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the 24th edition of the event came to an end today at Khalid Lagoon. Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the race brought together 20 elite drivers from 10 international teams to compete for the season’s final title.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, alongside Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, and Nicolo di San Germano, founder of H2O Racing, awarded the winners of the season’s final round, Road to Sharjah – Grand Prix of Sharjah. Stefan Arand, driving boat #18 for Team Sharjah, part of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, claimed first place. Grant Trask, driving boat #2 for Team Sweden, finished in second place, while Rusty Wyatt, driver of boat #17 for Team Sharjah, secured third place.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, joined by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa and Nicolo di San Germano, presented the Drivers’ World Championship trophies to the top three drivers of the season. Shaun Torrente, driving boat #4 for Team Victory of the Dubai International Marine Club, was crowned the 2025 World Champion. Jonas Andersson, driving boat #1 for Team Sweden, followed in second place, while Rusty Wyatt, driving boat #17 for Team Sharjah, came in third.

Stefan Arand showcased an outstanding performance, dominating the second half of the Road to Sharjah – Grand Prix of Sharjah, which covered 32 laps over a distance of 2.05 kilometers. He crossed the finish line first, securing his win. Earlier in the race, former world champion Jonas Andersson had taken the lead in the first half of the race but eventually dropped to sixth place by the end of the competition.