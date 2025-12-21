Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Fifth Sharjah Events Festival December

SHARJAH, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the fifth edition of the Sharjah Events Festival on Sunday evening.

Organised by the Sharjah Events website of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, under the slogan “Shining with Events,” the festival will run from December 21 to 24 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the festival, visiting its diverse pavilions, engaging with exhibitors, enjoying artistic performances, interactive activities, and areas dedicated to children and families.

He highlighted the festival as a prominent annual event in Sharjah, celebrating innovation, meaningful entertainment, learning, and community engagement. His Highness also reviewed the Sharjah Events Agenda for 2026, which features a wide array of activities and events across the emirate’s cities and regions.

During his tour of the festival halls and pavilions, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi received briefings on the participation of Sharjah’s governmental and private institutions. These entities showcased a wide variety of sporting, cultural, educational, and entertainment events, highlighting their objectives, significance, and activities for families and visitors of all ages.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah visited several key pavilions, including those of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Department of Suburbs Affairs, the Sharjah Marine Sports Club, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), among others. The pavilions featured diverse offerings such as educational activities, competitions, food stalls, and entertainment for all festival attendees.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs Affairs; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, along with several other officials and festival visitors.