'Nasamat Masfout' Festival showcases authentic Emirati heritage

AJMAN, 21st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The “Masfout Camping” event, part of the 'Nasmat Masfout' Festival, was launched Saturday, offering visitors a unique experience that combines Masfout’s mountain landscape with community activities reflecting the UAE’s spirit of adventure and environmental harmony.

The camping activities included car gatherings, guided mountain hikes, children’s activities, outdoor cooking experiences, and an open-air night cinema under the stars, creating a vibrant natural setting that enhanced community interaction among visitors.

As part of the festival’s cultural programme, the Emirates Nature–WWF, in cooperation with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development organised a poetry evening attended by local residents and poetry enthusiasts. The evening featured poets Mohammed bin Hashem Al Shereef, Musbah bin Ali Al Kaabi, and Obaid bin Khusaif Al Kaabi, and was hosted by poet Ahmed bin Khalaf Al Badwawi.

The poems highlighted authentic Emirati values and celebrated the cultural and heritage significance of Masfout, particularly following its recognition as the World’s Best Tourism Village, underscoring the strong link between poetry, local identity, and creativity.

Organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the Nasamat Masfout Festival—named for the Arabic word for "breezes"—is held in Ajman in partnership with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

The festival runs until 31 December and aims to strengthen national identity, preserve cultural and natural heritage, promote rural tourism, support the local economy, and reinforce Masfout’s status as a sustainable community and tourism destination.