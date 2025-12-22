Ministry of Finance awarded 'Great Place to Work' global certification

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been certified as the "Great Place to Work", securing a prestigious international benchmark for workplace excellence.

The certification was awarded following an independent employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. It reflects the ministry’s strategy to foster a high-performance work environment built on trust, respect and employee empowerment.

The MoF said the recognition underscores its commitment to international best practices in human capital management and to providing a supportive institutional environment that promotes employee wellbeing, professional development and organisational engagement.

The certification also highlights the ministry’s efforts to build an innovative and efficient operational culture in line with national priorities to develop a resilient, agile and future-ready government.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said, "This certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a transparent, empowering work environment and strengthening the collaborative partnership between leadership and staff. It is a key milestone in our journey toward institutional excellence."

Alnaqbi added that the Ministry views human capital as the primary driver of sustainable government performance. "We attach utmost importance to investing in our human resources ecosystem, building capabilities, and adopting global best practices in talent management. This is essential for achieving our strategic objectives, enhancing our readiness for future challenges, and solidifying our reputation as a magnet for top talent."

Great Place to Work® certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate high levels of employee satisfaction and trust, based primarily on direct employee feedback using a globally recognised assessment methodology.