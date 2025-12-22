Ethmar International Holding brings Institut Marquès IVF centre to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ethmar International Holding (EIH), the UAE’s leading progressive investment holding, is partnering with FutureLife group to bring the internationally renowned Institut Marquès assisted reproductive technology (ART) centre to Abu Dhabi.

The new state-of-the-art facility, which is set to open in 2026, will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation and excellence.

Founded over a century ago, Institut Marquès is a leader in assisted reproduction, recognised internationally for its groundbreaking advancements and success rates in fertility treatments.

Its cutting-edge embryology laboratories, coupled with a multidisciplinary team of nearly 200 professionals, including gynaecologists, embryologists and psychologists, have positioned Institut Marquès among the highest-performing IVF providers globally, delivering success rates of up to 86 percent.

Currently operating clinics in Barcelona, Sabadell, Rome and Milan, Institut Marquès will now bring its legacy of European clinical excellence and advanced technology to Abu Dhabi.

The new centre will integrate with Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, regulatory leadership and long-term national healthcare vision. Patients will have access to a comprehensive suite of fertility treatments and services.

With infertility affecting one in six adults globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the introduction of Institut Marquès to the UAE capital is a significant milestone in addressing this pressing global health challenge. The new centre also aligns with EIH's commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals, particularly in advancing medical and health tourism, and elevating local healthcare capabilities and patient experience.

EIH said, “Access to effective fertility remains a significant global challenge. By bringing Institut Marquès to Abu Dhabi, EIH is underscoring its commitment to supporting the emirate’s ambition to become a regional and global healthcare hub. The strength and legacy of Institut Marquès in Europe demonstrate its scalability, clinical governance and ability to deliver consistently across multiple markets.”

Institut Marquès is part of the FutureLife group, a global leader in reproductive medicine operating over 60 clinics across 16 countries, bringing extensive expertise and clinical excellence to the collaboration.

Abu Dhabi will serve as the gateway for Institut Marquès’ regional expansion, further cementing the UAE capital as a leader in advanced reproductive medicine.

FutureLife group is supported by Hartenberg, an investment firm focused on achieving investment growth and long-term value and CVC Capital Partners (CVC), a leading global private markets firm. CVC has a history of investment in the UAE and is committed to investing further to back businesses that support development across the country.