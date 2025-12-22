Ajman Chamber participates in Union of Arab Chambers meetings in Cairo

CAIRO, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber and Board Member of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), participated in the 136th Board of Directors meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC) in Cairo, Egypt, representing the UAE FCCI.

The meetings brought together official delegations from 17 Arab chambers federations, including chairpersons and board members of chambers of commerce and industry from across the Arab world, to discuss ways to enhance Arab economic cooperation and joint initiatives.

Al Muwaiji, who headed the UAE delegation, stressed the importance of adopting corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices in the private sector, highlighting their role in improving productivity, supporting environmental and social balance, and advancing sustainability.

He outlined the UAE’s experience in implementing CSR best practices and highlighted the role of UAE chambers, particularly Ajman Chamber, in raising private-sector awareness on environmental protection, energy efficiency, recycling and improving workers’ quality of life.

Al Muwaiji also presented recent CSR initiatives in Ajman, including a cooperation agreement between Ajman Transport Authority, Majra – the National CSR Fund – and Uber to provide free and accessible transport services for senior citizens. He said the initiative reflects effective public-private sector collaboration to enhance community wellbeing.

The meetings also included a session with Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, who briefed participants on investment opportunities across several sectors in Egypt and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening economic and investment ties with Arab states.

The sessions reviewed a report on the activities and events of the UAC Secretariat, as well as several initiatives supporting Arab cooperation with countries worldwide in the fields of innovation and advanced industries.

The meeting also discussed the “Economic Research Platform of the Union of Arab Chambers,” approved the UAC’s 2024 financial statements, and considered the draft budget for 2026.

Delegates were also briefed on the work of Arab foreign chambers, including Arab-Italian, Arab-Austrian, Arab-French, Arab-Portuguese, Arab-Swiss, Arab-British and Arab-Turkish chambers, as part of efforts to expand international economic partnerships.

Discussions further addressed the impact of global economic developments and customs tariffs on Arab economies, the role of chambers in developing digital-era skills, human capital development, women’s participation in shaping the future economy, and the promotion of environmental and social sustainability. The meetings also reviewed the calendar of international events scheduled for 2026.