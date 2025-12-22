Cyprus unveils EU presidency priorities on security, migration

BRUSSELS, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Cyprus outlined priorities for the EU presidency starting 1st January 2026, focusing on autonomy, security, defence, migration, and support for Ukraine.

Cyprus unveiled its priorities for its upcoming European Union presidency on Sunday, pledging to work toward an "autonomous Union open to the world" as it prepares to assume the rotating role on 1st January.

President Nicos Christodoulides of Cyprus presented the programme at an event in Pano Lefkara, outlining five interconnected pillars to guide Cyprus's six-month tenure as President of the Council of the European Union.

"In 10 days, we assume an institutional role and responsibility towards Europe, our fellow citizens, our children," Christodoulides said. "Cyprus is ready to lead. To become for six months the voice of the 27 member states."

According to its five pillars for the upcoming presidency, Cyprus will focus on autonomy through security and defence, autonomy through competitiveness, openness to the world, shared values, and budget negotiations for the EU's next financial framework.

The presidency also unveiled its logo, featuring 27 digits representing EU member states, inspired by traditional Lefkari embroidery.