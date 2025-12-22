Arab League condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in West Bank

CAIRO, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, condemned Israel’s decision to approve the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a blatant challenge to international will opposing settlement expansion and a violation of international law affirming the illegality of settlements.

In a statment today, Aboul Gheit stated that the clear expansion of illegal settlements aims to prevent the establishment of a geographically contiguous Palestinian state and reflects the nature of the Israeli government, which is controlled by extremists.

The Secretary-General also emphasised that settlement expansion does not render it legitimate under any circumstances and that the violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian people in the West Bank constitutes a form of terrorism carried out under the direct oversight and protection of the Israeli state and its official institutions.