DoH designates Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as Centre of Excellence for Adult Multi-Organ Transplants

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has designated Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Adult Multi-Organ Transplants.

The milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in the field of organ transplantation and reinforces its position as a leading destination for best-in-class care and healthcare excellence. The achievement also reflects the emirate’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to community members.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi received the CoE plaque during a ceremony attended by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health-Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, as well as leading transplant experts from the hospital.

The recognition highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s dedication to advancing innovation in transplant care, promoting collaboration and investing in research and education to elevate healthcare outcomes in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, “The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is pleased to designate Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Multi-Organ Transplants. This recognition highlights the department’s commitment to continuously expanding patient access to world-class healthcare services in the emirate. Through CoEs, we aim to elevate the quality of life of our community members and safeguard their health based on international standards and best practices in healthcare. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi exemplifies our vision of healthcare excellence, delivering best-in-class care through innovative procedures in multi-organ transplants, a highly skilled workforce, and advanced infrastructure. The designation of CoEs in Abu Dhabi further reinforces its position as a global leader in healthcare excellence. The Emirate continues to emerge as a destination for cutting-edge medical research, advanced treatments and world-class facilities that rival the best in the world.”

Since the opening of the transplant centre in 2017, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has achieved remarkable milestones in organ transplantation. In 2025, the centre performed the region’s first robotic lung transplant, and in 2024 it performed the UAE’s first combined heart and lung transplant.

In 2023, the centre carried out the region's first combined lung-liver transplant, as well as the UAE's first triple-paired kidney donation exchange. Other notable achievements include pioneering Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) and liver transplantation in the UAE, and a simultaneous robotic kidney transplant procedure. As the only facility in the UAE with an ICU dedicated to multi-organ transplants and the only lung transplant programme, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi plays a vital role in advancing the field of organ donation through cutting-edge technologies and multidisciplinary care.

Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “It is an honour and privilege to receive the Centre of Excellence designation for Adult Multi-Organ Transplants. This recognition reinforces our mission to provide advanced, life-saving care to patients in the UAE and beyond. It reflects the trust places in our institution by the UAE leadership and highlights the expertise and world-class care we bring to Abu Dhabi and the region. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has completed over 1,000 organ transplants since the launch of the programme in 2017, achieving outcomes that match or exceed of top-decile academic medical centres globally. Many of these procedures are first of their kind in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the region.”