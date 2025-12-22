Middle East coffee consumption accelerates, driving demand ahead of World of Coffee Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Coffee consumption across the Middle East continues to accelerate, reinforcing the region’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and advanced specialty coffee markets.

This momentum comes as World of Coffee Dubai prepares to launch its fifth edition at Dubai World Trade Centre from 18th to 20th January 2026. The surge reflects a broader regional transformation reshaping coffee consumption patterns, supply chains, and trade mechanisms.

The exhibition is organised by DXB LIVE, in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

The event has expanded significantly, growing from 5,000 square metres in 2022 to more than 20,000 square metres in 2026, underscoring the rising demand for specialty coffee across the Middle East and North Africa. This growth is being driven by the expansion of café culture, increased interest in coffee origins, and the rise of premium consumption.

The UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to lead this transformation. The UAE’s coffee market exceeds AED12 billion (approximately US$3.2 billion), while Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most café-dense and diverse cities. This is supported by a marked increase in out-of-home coffee consumption, particularly in cafés and restaurants, which accounts for approximately 93% of total coffee spending, which is one of the highest rates globally.

In Saudi Arabia, the market includes more than 5,100 branded cafés, representing nearly half of all branded cafés across the region. Daily consumption exceeds 36 million cups of coffee, while the total number of registered cafés has surpassed 61,000, ranging from specialty cafés to traditional coffee majlis.

Meanwhile, North African and Levant markets, particularly Egypt and Morocco, are experiencing notable growth. Coffee consumption in Egypt has doubled over the past five years, while Morocco recorded a 23% increase in coffee imports in 2024. Across the region, the branded café sector has grown by more than 11%, driven by a young population, with over 60% under the age of 35, who increasingly view coffee as a lifestyle, cultural experience, and form of personal expression.

The expansion of World of Coffee Dubai reflects a new phase of maturity for the region’s coffee ecosystem, which is now operating on a greater scale and within a more integrated framework. From wholesalers and tech-driven startups to fully integrated roasteries, the Middle East coffee sector is rapidly evolving toward a more sustainable and interconnected network that brings together producers, buyers, and innovators within a unified ecosystem.

Khalid Al Mulla, Chairman of the Specialty Coffee Association – UAE Chapter, said, “The pace of growth we are witnessing in the region is not reflected solely in the proliferation of cafés or consumption figures, but also in the infrastructure being developed across the entire value chain. World of Coffee Dubai embodies the accelerated trajectory of the coffee movement in the Middle East, advancing today with greater depth and global connectivity than ever before.”

Shouq bin Redha, Director of World of Coffee Dubai, added, “We are seeing the emergence of a new generation of entrepreneurs, producers, and importers who are driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth across the sector. World of Coffee serves as a key meeting point for this ecosystem, and the scale of its expansion reflects the region’s growing influence within the global coffee trade.”

While café culture continues to draw the most attention, the supporting infrastructure behind the sector is evolving at a rapid pace. Green coffee imports across the GCC have increased significantly, with Dubai emerging as a regional re-export hub, where re-export values exceeded AED3.5 billion in 2024, supported by investments in warehousing facilities, cupping laboratories, quality control centres, and specialised trading platforms.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 continues to play a pivotal role in driving this growth, with its upcoming edition set to attract leading coffee companies and brands from around the world. The event will feature three coffee auctions, local and international championships, as well as accredited workshops and educational programmes, while exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations and advanced technologies across every stage of the coffee value chain.