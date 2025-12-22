MBRU expands academic pathways in nursing

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, has introduced new nursing education programmes through the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery (HBMCoNM).

The expansion aims to advance medical education and align with global standards in this vital field.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, said, “Developing highly skilled nursing professionals is essential to strengthening national healthcare capacity. Through the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, MBRU is expanding the academic pathways that prepare nurses to contribute to vital roles across the healthcare system ".

MBRU’s nursing education pathways now span from undergraduate study to specialised academic training, beginning with the newly introduced Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Building on this foundation, students can specialise through a Master’s, Postgraduate Diploma, or Postgraduate Certificate in four fields: Cardiovascular Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Emergency Care Nursing, and Paediatric Nursing. Together, these offerings provide a comprehensive academic route for nurses seeking to build advanced clinical expertise.

Professor Nezam Al Nsair, Dean of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, said, “Our expanded academic offerings provide clear, structured pathways for nurses to build advanced clinical competencies. By integrating specialised postgraduate options with strong foundations in clinical training, we are ensuring that graduates are ready to contribute effectively from day one. This approach enhances workforce readiness and supports the continued development of a high-performing nursing profession.”

In addition to the academic offerings at HBMCoNM, the College of Medicine at MBRU continues to offer a range of advanced academic degrees, including a six-year undergraduate Doctor of Medicine program, a four-year undergraduate Graduate Entry Doctor of Medicine program, a Master of Science and PhD in Biomedical Sciences, and a Master’s and Postgraduate Diploma in Health Professions Education. The Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine offers five postgraduate programmes in Endodontics, Prosthodontics, Periodontology, Pediatric Dentistry, and Orthodontics.

At MBRU, students have access to Dubai Health’s research facilities and receive hands-on clinical training in its hospitals, ensuring their education is closely linked to real-world healthcare practice, and high standards of patient care.