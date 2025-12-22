World Sports Summit signs partnership agreement with OMNIYAT for inaugural edition

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Sports Summit has announced OMNIYAT, one of Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developers, as the ‘Official Partner’ of its inaugural edition, to be held on 29th to 30th December, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event is organised under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport’.

The signing of the partnership agreement was attended by Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman of the OMNIYAT Group, a diversified multi-brand portfolio including OMNIYAT, in addition to senior officials from Dubai Sports Council and the World Sports Summit team. The agreement was signed by Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi, Lead of the World Sports Summit, and Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of OMNIYAT.

Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “We at the Dubai Sports Council are thrilled to host the first edition of the World Sports Summit, in partnership with OMNIYAT, a leading real estate developer recognised for its distinctive luxury projects and its growth as a homegrown Dubai success story. This is a significant milestone as we strengthen our collaboration with OMNIYAT Group under the leadership of Mahdi Amjad, who continues to be an avid and like-minded supporter for different sports in Dubai and the region. The Summit will be one of the largest sports gatherings, bringing together leading athletes and decision makers from all over the world to Dubai, a city where world-leading athletes, entrepreneurs and decision-makers come to realise their bold dreams and shape the future of sports.”

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT Group, a diversified portfolio of companies, including OMNIYAT, said, “We are proud to expand our collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council in support of the inaugural World Sports Summit. This partnership brings together like-minded organisations that believe in the power of sport to unite communities, promote healthier individuals and create a lasting social impact. Through initiatives such as this, we aim to build a legacy that extends beyond development, supports active lifestyles, celebrates excellence and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport, leadership and long-term progress.”

Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi, Lead of the World Sports Summit, said, “This partnership with OMNIYAT reflects the commitment of Dubai Sports Council in general, and the World Sports Summit in particular, to building an integrated ecosystem that stimulates leadership thinking, encourages high-quality investment opportunities and delivers impactful experiences.”

Al Marzooqi added, “We firmly believe that the future of sport will not be shaped solely within stadiums and competitions, but through globally influential partnerships that connect sport with contemporary lifestyles, urban innovation, the creative economy and quality of life. This is what makes OMNIYAT, a leading real estate developer, the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”

Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of OMNIYAT, said, “As an official partner of the World Sports Summit, OMNIYAT is pleased to support the delivery of its activities and programme. This partnership reflects a shared set of values around sport, wellbeing and collaboration as foundational pillars for the creation of a long-lasting legacy. It reinforces our commitment to contributing to initiatives that bring together athletes, organisers and decision-makers while strengthening Dubai’s role as a leading hub for international dialogue.”

The World Sports Summit is the largest global gathering of its kind, bringing together senior sports decision-makers, experts, global icons, representatives of international sports federations and organisations, investors and innovators on a single platform that will enable dialogue and exchange of knowledge, with the aim of shaping the future of sport worldwide.

The inaugural edition of the Summit will feature the participation of more than 70 global speakers and sports legends, including H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports; Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club; Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazário; tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur; Italian footballing legend Paolo Maldini; MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov; boxing legend Manny Pacquiao; NFL player Reggie Bush; and American author Nick Santonastasso, with additional influential global sports figures to be announced at a later date.