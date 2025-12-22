AUS graduates 419 students at Fall 2025 Commencement

SHARJAH, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) celebrated the graduation of 419 students at its Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony, held at University City Hall in Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS.

Families, faculty, and guests gathered to mark a milestone in the academic journey of the Class of Fall 2025.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi congratulated the graduates, noting that an AUS education goes beyond academic achievement to foster independent thinking, resilience, and purposeful living. She expressed pride in the graduates as they prepare to contribute to Sharjah, the UAE, and the wider world.

Chancellor Dr Tod Laursen highlighted the class’s ability to grow and succeed during a period of global change, emphasising AUS’ mission to graduate individuals who think critically, act ethically, and contribute positively to society.

The Fall 2025 graduating class included 419 students—87 graduate and 332 undergraduate—representing 38 nationalities, including 142 UAE nationals. Graduates were distributed across AUS’s colleges of Architecture, Art and Design; Arts and Sciences; Business Administration; and Engineering.

With the conclusion of the ceremony, AUS graduates join a global alumni network spanning diverse sectors and regions, carrying forward the university’s legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact.