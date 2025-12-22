GNGC highlights Dubai’s readiness, whole-of-government integration model

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Network of Government Communication (GNGC), under the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, held a meeting at Jumeirah Emirates Towers to showcase Dubai’s readiness and whole-of-government integration model, as well as its unified approach to government communication.

The meeting highlighted the importance of sustained coordination among government entities and the alignment of messaging around Dubai’s strategic priorities and achievements.

During a plenary session titled, ‘Dubai’s Model for Readiness, Proactivity and Government Integration,’ Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised that effective and continuous engagement with the public is central to strengthening trust in government decision-making.

“Trust is particularly critical during times of crisis, when public confidence enhances the ability of government entities to contain emergencies and manage them effectively,” Al Basti said. “This approach has placed the UAE among the world’s top three countries in 2025 in the Trust in Government Index.”

He noted that Dubai’s joint frameworks for collaboration across government entities represent a leading model for speed and precision in decision-making at all levels, reinforcing the emirate’s current and future readiness. “These frameworks enable Dubai to transform promising opportunities into tangible outcomes, while addressing emerging challenges and crises with efficiency and foresight,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of continuous coordination among government entities, particularly in the field of government communication, given its role in strengthening Dubai’s global reputation, showcasing its ambitious plans for the present and future, highlighting strategic projects, reinforcing a unified government identity, and building meaningful engagement with the public.

“Unified government communication builds bridges with the community and positions people as partners in delivering government priorities,” he said, noting that this approach supports the implementation of Dubai Plan 2033, with its economic and social agendas, and contributes to building the world’s best and most beautiful city.

He further called on government communication leaders to continue highlighting Dubai’s strengths and achievements across key sectors, including the economy, safety and social stability. “Every government employee and team plays a role in presenting the best image of Dubai and safeguarding its global standing. Every individual is a representative of their entity and an ambassador for Dubai’s achievements across all fields,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed updates to Dubai’s Government Communication Guide, which provides a comprehensive framework for government communication functions in line with the Dubai Plan 2033, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and other supporting plans.

The guide features three governance tracks: strategic communication under the supervision of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, which oversees the General Network for Government Communication (GNGC); media communication managed by the Dubai Media Council and the Government of Dubai Media Office; and corporate communication overseen by individual government entities. The guide serves as a reference for government communication teams, including for social media, marketing, content creation, creative, and media monitoring units.

Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs, said, “Communication is a direct channel with the public, and the GNGC plays a central role in setting unified relevant communication policies and ensuring alignment across government entities.”

Al Shamsi highlighted the launch of the Dubai Government Communication Guide under The Executive Council Decision No. (47) of 2025, which supports the whole-of-government approach by providing a framework that regulates the sector’s ecosystem, standardising practices, and enhancing collaboration among entities. He also stressed the importance of collaborating to advance innovative new communication initiatives.

Budoor Ali, Director of Government Communication at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, emphasised the importance of proactive government communication. She said, “Dubai’s proactive communication model, built on the whole-of-government with one voice approach, sets out clear principles aligned with Dubai’s leadership in public service excellence, while allowing each entity the flexibility to communicate in line with its own mandate.”

She added, “Working closely with its member entities, the General Network of Government Communication (GNGC) enhances public engagement and strengthens coordination among government communication leaders. This approach ensures the public is kept informed of government initiatives and services, while reinforcing trust across society.”

The meeting also featured a presentation on the City Makers initiative, one of the General Secretariat’s flagship programmes. Ahmed Huraimel, Director of Excellence and Government Services at the General Secretariate of The Executive Council, outlined efforts to enhance the latest set of shared government services, along with a new suite of services designed to meet the aspiration Dubai’s residents.

He highlighted integrated services developed through collaboration among various government entities and informed by public feedback. The initiative focuses on enhancing service delivery in vital areas that have a positive impact on people’s lives, especially in the areas of education, health, community development, and the economy. City Makers also features programmes that promote values and preserve identity, alongside partnerships that reinforce Dubai’s model as one of the world’s most future-ready cities through high-quality services.

Asma Al Janahi, Head of Media Section at Dubai Health Authority, presented the Jabr framework, a recently launched integrated initiative, as part of programmes under the City Makers umbrella. Designed to streamline services for bereaved families through a single dedicated government employee, the framework reflects the depth of the human-centred approach underpinning government services in Dubai, while taking into account the emotional needs of families during their most difficult times.

The Jabr framework, which introduces a pioneering model for completing procedures through a comprehensive government employee assigned to each case bereaved family. Acting on behalf of families, the assigned employee coordinates fully with relevant entities to complete all required procedures immediately upon notification of a death, proactively preparing and delivering services. This approach allows families the time and space to focus on the human and social aspects during this sensitive period.

The Jabr framework brings together 22 government entities working in an integrated manner to support bereaved families, including issuing death notifications, arranging burial procedures, preparing requirements for condolence gatherings, extending residency permits for eligible family members, opening inheritance files, and other essential services. All procedures are completed through a single point of contact and finalised within a few days.