Dubai Police handle over 39,000 calls amid unstable weather Conditions

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police reported a significant rise in public enquiries during the recent weather fluctuations, handling a total of 39,299 calls over Thursday and Friday.

Emergency services received 32,391 calls via 999, while 6,908 calls were handled through 901, the non-emergency contact number.

In addition, call centre teams responded to 427 emails and managed 1,690 live chat conversations through the Dubai Police website, ensuring timely support and clear guidance for the public.

Dubai Police praised the dedication and professionalism of teams at the Command-and-Control Centre and the 901 Contact Centre, who worked around the clock to respond swiftly and efficiently. Members of the public are urged to use 999 strictly for emergencies, while 901 should be used for non-urgent matters and service-related enquiries.