SCCI, Vietnam delegation discuss expanding trade, investment ties

SHARJAH, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a senior Vietnamese trade delegation to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in investment, industry, trade, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the growing economic ties between the UAE and Vietnam.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration among high-potential start-ups, facilitating cross-border investment, and capitalising on opportunities created by the UAE–Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Talks also addressed knowledge exchange to support technology-based SMEs and enable Vietnamese companies to benefit from Sharjah’s advanced infrastructure as a gateway to regional markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

The meeting was held between Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and the Vietnamese delegation, led by Truong Xuan Trung, Head of the Trade Office at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UAE, with the participation of entrepreneurs and private-sector representatives from both sides.

Al Shamsi welcomed the delegation, noting that CEPA provides a robust framework for expanding private-sector cooperation and unlocking new areas of partnership.

He encouraged Vietnamese companies to position Sharjah as a strategic hub, affirming the Chamber’s support through matchmaking, market data, and investment facilitation.

The visit concluded with bilateral B2B meetings, during which businesses explored potential commercial deals and avenues for ongoing cooperation.