SCC endorses Planning and Survey Department recommendations

SHARJAH, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) discussed the policy of the Planning and Survey Department as part of its legislative and oversight role, focusing on institutional integration, quality of life, and sustainable development across the Emirate.

During its fifth meeting of the third ordinary term of the 11th legislative chapter, chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, members called for further development of the department’s operating framework to enhance coordination and urban planning quality.

The Council looked over suggestions made by the committee, which were shared by Dr Sultan Khamis Al Zaabi, explaining what was discussed in the special meeting and the main areas for improvement. The policy had previously been discussed during the fourth general session on 8th December 2025, attended by Eng. Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Eng. Ali Sultan Al Muhairi, and Walid bin Falah Al Mansouri, with a detailed review of operational matters.

Members stressed the importance of establishing a unified system linking the Planning and Survey Department with other government entities to improve coordination, integrate infrastructure projects, and reduce overlaps.

They also called for accelerating digital transformation through artificial intelligence and a unified digital portal for land and building permit applications to simplify procedures and improve service delivery.

The recommendations highlighted the need for a clear timeline to complete the street naming and building numbering project across the emirate and integrate it into smart systems.

The Council urged adherence to a comprehensive urban master plan aligned with the Emirate’s vision, infrastructure needs, and population growth. Clear regulatory frameworks for replacement programmes, including unified compensation mechanisms and fair handling of inherited land values, were also emphasised, along with reactivating property verification committees to enhance coordination and speed up ownership confirmation.

The Council affirmed that the recommendations support the Government of Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen urban planning and achieve sustainable development.