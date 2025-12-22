Dubai hosts two tournaments of Middle East Q Tour

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Billiards Federation has announced the opening of registration for two sanctioned tournaments of the Middle East Q Tour, which serve as qualifiers for the World Snooker Tour (WST).

The two events are scheduled to be held in Dubai in January 2026.

Dubai previously hosted two tournaments of the same tour last September, with the participation of 60 players representing 11 countries.

The Federation stated that the third tournament will take place from 20 to 23 January, while the fourth tournament will be held from 24th to 27th January.

It added that both tournaments will be played in the Open category and will be open to players of all nationalities, with the winners qualifying for the final stages of the World Snooker Tour.