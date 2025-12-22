Five additional stars confirmed for 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Five more leading international golfers have been confirmed for the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which will take place at Emirates Golf Club from 22nd to 25th January, adding further strength to the field for the first Rolex Series event of the new Race to Dubai season.

Rolex Series champion Ryan Fox, multiple Major winner Pádraig Harrington, Ryder Cup star Nicolai Højgaard, and DP World Tour winners Tom McKibbin and Joaquín Niemann will join an elite line-up that already includes defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Dustin Johnson.

Fox enjoyed a standout 2025 on the PGA Tour, securing wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open. The New Zealander, a four-time DP World Tour winner, will make his 10th appearance on the Majlis Course.

Harrington, a two-time Open Champion and PGA Championship winner, returns after claiming two senior Major titles in 2025. The former Ryder Cup captain has been a regular presence in Dubai for more than three decades.

Højgaard, a member of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team in 2023, has fond memories of the UAE after winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in 2022. The Dane will look to build on that success in one of the Tour’s flagship events.

McKibbin, who won the Porsche European Open in his rookie DP World Tour season, impressed with a tied-sixth finish at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Niemann also returns after a strong debut in 2024, where he finished tied fourth.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said the additions underline the tournament’s global standing, noting that the mix of established champions and emerging stars promises a high-quality week of competition.

Beyond the golf, the event will once again feature Tournament Town, offering live entertainment, family activities and dining experiences. New attractions for 2026 include an expanded Family Zone and the launch of Eat Street, showcasing a mix of local and international food concepts.

General admission will be free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend tickets available from AED100 in advance. Premium hospitality options will include The Social on Sixteen and the Dallah Lounge, offering upgraded experiences overlooking key holes on the Majlis Course.