Egyptian Prime Minister affirms strength of UAE-Egypt relations

CAIRO, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, affirmed the depth of the historic and fraternal relations that unite Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the continuous coordination between the two countries at various levels.

This came during his reception today at the Government Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital of Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League.

The Egyptian Prime Minister expressed Egypt’s appreciation, leadership, government and people, for the UAE, stressing his pride in the solid ties and close cooperation linking the two countries across various fields. He commended the strength of relations between the political leaderships of both countries and the ongoing communication and sustained coordination at all levels.

Madbouly also praised the level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the notable growth in UAE investments in Egypt, affirming the Egyptian Government’s aspiration to further enhance this cooperation through the establishment of additional fruitful partnerships in the coming period.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in the performance of his duties, in a manner that supports and strengthens cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

For his part, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi expressed his pride and pleasure at being in Cairo, praising the continuous development of bilateral relations, which reflects the depth of fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples.

He also commended the distinguished relations linking the political leaderships of both countries.