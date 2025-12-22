7th UMEX, SimTEX exhibitions to take place in Abu Dhabi in January

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the seventh editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibitions (UMEX 2026) and the Simulation and Training Exhibitions (SimTEX 2026) will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 20-22 January 2026.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, the two exhibitions will serve as a leading global platform showcasing the latest innovations in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, simulation, training, and future technologies across civilian, commercial and defence sectors.

Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, said, “The two exhibitions represent a significant opportunity to advance industries related to unmanned systems, which are among the most influential technologies shaping the future of global industries. The 2026 edition reinforces the UAE’s role in supporting national companies by enabling them to showcase innovative solutions capable of competing globally, while providing an interactive environment that brings together partners and experts to accelerate the growth of this top-priority sector.

“The UAE’s strategic partnerships with leading global companies contribute to driving innovation and strengthening our position as an international hub for the development of unmanned systems, simulation, and training technologies, which have become key components of industrial and technological transformation worldwide.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “ADNEC Group has completed all organisational and logistical preparations to deliver an exceptional edition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in hosting and organising major specialised international exhibitions. Our teams are implementing the highest international standards to ensure a distinctive experience for exhibitors and visitors, while highlighting the pivotal role of UMEX and SimTEX in supporting industries related to unmanned systems, simulation, and training.

“This event represents an important platform for enhancing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a global destination for investment in advanced technologies. It brings together leading international companies and research entities, contributing to the attraction of capital and expertise that support the rapid growth of this vital sector. The significant expansion of the 7th edition reflects global confidence in ADNEC Group’s exhibition ecosystem and underscores the UAE’s growing role in leading innovation in autonomous technologies and their wide-ranging applications.”

The 2026 edition will feature the largest expansion since UMEX and SimTEX were launched independently of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in 2015, with record participation from government and private entities, leading national and international companies, as well as research institutions and specialised centres in robotics, smart control systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, simulation and training solutions, in addition to industrial and commercial applications of artificial intelligence.

The two exhibitions are expected to attract senior officials, decision-makers and industry experts from around the world, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation in future technologies and supporting the UAE’s vision to build an advanced, knowledge-based economy driven by cutting-edge technologies and high-value industries.

UMEX 2026 Conference will feature broad participation from international speakers, who will present strategic insights into the latest scientific developments and future trends in the unmanned systems sector, including the integration of artificial intelligence with autonomous solutions, and the future of commercial and civilian applications in transport, logistics, energy and industrial sectors.

In partnership with the Ministry of Defence and relevant stakeholders, ADNEC Group continues its efforts to deliver an integrated ecosystem that combines technology with investment opportunities, driving the development of future-ready solutions that meet the needs of civilian, industrial and commercial sectors worldwide, in line with the UAE’s objectives to support the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), enhance innovation and accelerate the adoption of smart solutions.

The launch of the largest edition of UMEX and SimTEX marks a new step in further strengthening the UAE as a leading global destination for the unmanned systems industry and future technologies. It also contributes to industrial and economic growth, enhances international cooperation in future technologies, and provides local companies with opportunities to expand their reach into new markets through strategic partnerships, technological development and access to international expertise.