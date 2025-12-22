Dubai Municipality announces region’s first integrated RV route

DUBAI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the region’s first integrated recreational vehicle (RV) route, marking a pioneering step in developing a new model of nature-based tourism in Dubai.

The initiative will establish a single, easily accessible network of dedicated RV stations, serviced parks, and connected road trip experiences, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading regional destination for RV tourism while enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors through new outdoor experiences.

As part of its strategic role, Dubai Municipality will develop the core infrastructure and issue the regulatory framework required to enable private-sector developers and operators to build, manage, and operate RV routes and dedicated parks across the emirate. This approach opens new investment opportunities, diversifies tourism offerings, and supports the growth of a comprehensive RV tourism ecosystem in Dubai.

The RV route will offer a diverse range of experiences that reflect Dubai’s natural environments, spanning mountain, beach, and desert landscapes. By connecting these landscapes through a unified network of dedicated stops and parks, the initiative will provide visitors with a unique combination of adventure, nature, and cultural immersion within accessible and well-serviced outdoor destinations.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The launch of the UAE’s first integrated RV route reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing innovative and sustainable tourism models that enhance quality of life and create new economic opportunities. By establishing the regulatory and infrastructure foundations for RV routes and parks, Dubai Municipality is enabling private-sector participation while offering residents and visitors new ways to experience Dubai’s natural environments through accessible, family-oriented outdoor destinations.”

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by reinforcing Dubai’s global positioning as a tourism destination that embraces innovation, sustainability, and diversified experiences. The RV route and associated parks will be designed as year-round, family-friendly destinations that integrate hospitality, dining, wellness, and recreational facilities, catering to visitors of all ages and abilities.

To support the growth of the RV industry, the initiative includes measures to attract investment, such as incentives, subsidies, and reduced land costs for developers and operators. Dubai Municipality will also collaborate with financial institutions to offer flexible payment solutions that support RV ownership, rental models, and broader industry expansion.

Through targeted marketing campaigns and collaboration with tour operators and private-sector partners, the RV route and dedicated parks will be promoted regionally and internationally. The initiative aims to encourage RV travel, attract manufacturers and service providers, and position Dubai as a gateway for RV tourism experiences across the region.

The RV network is designed to enable families to explore Dubai’s natural destinations through connected road-trip journeys, strengthening family bonds through shared outdoor experiences while offering an environmentally responsible way to enjoy the emirate’s landscapes. Programming and facilities have been designed to serve all age groups, ensuring year-round accessibility, comfort, and safety.

Dubai Municipality invites investors, tour operators, RV park operators, and private-sector partners, both locally and internationally, to participate in shaping, developing, and operating the new RV tourism network. The initiative represents a long-term platform for sustainable growth that supports tourism, investment, and community wellbeing, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination.