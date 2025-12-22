Tokyo prepares to restart Kashiwazaki plant after 15 years

TOKYO, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan has removed the final obstacle to restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest, after the Niigata prefectural assembly approved the move on Monday, marking a major shift in Japan’s energy policy 15 years after the Fukushima disaster.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is located about 220 kilometres northwest of Tokyo and was shut down as part of a nationwide decision to suspend operations at 54 reactors following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck the Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering a nuclear disaster regarded as the world’s worst since Chernobyl.

The approval paves the way for Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the damaged Fukushima plant, to restart the first of seven reactors on 20th January, with a capacity of 1.36 gigawatts, as part of plans to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The plant has a total capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, enough to supply electricity to millions of homes, with plans to bring an additional unit online by 2030. This would add to the 14 reactors that Japan has already restarted out of 33 reactors deemed operable.