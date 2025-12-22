NCM: Humid weather, chance of fog, light rain from 23 to 27 December

ABU DHABI, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally humid conditions across the UAE from Tuesday, 23rd December, to Saturday, 27th December, with chances of mist or fog formation during the early morning hours over some internal areas, especially in western regions.

In its statement, NCM said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather is expected to be humid by morning, with a probability of mist formation over internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy during the day. Low clouds may appear over islands and western coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds reaching up to 35km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, conditions will remain humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist over internal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy, with clouds at times over islands and some coastal and northern areas. There is a probability of light rain. Northwesterly winds may freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Friday, humid morning conditions will continue, with a chance of fog or mist over internal areas. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds at times over islands and some northern and eastern areas, and a probability of light rain. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds up to 35km/h. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Saturday, humidity is expected in the morning with a chance of fog or mist over some internal areas. Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at night over islands and western sea areas. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching speeds of up to 30km/h, while sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.