Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa secure first win as Mali, Zambia draw

CASABLANCA, 22nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- South Africa defeated Angola 2-1 in their match held today at Marrakech Stadium at the start of the first round of Group B fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations, currently taking place in Morocco.

With the result, South Africa secured their first three points in the group.

Later today, Egypt will face Zimbabwe in the concluding match of the first round of Group B.

In the final match of the first round of Group A played today, Zambia and Mali drew 1-1 at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca.

Both teams earned one point each, in a group topped by Morocco after their 2-0 victory over the Comoros Islands in the tournament’s opening match yesterday.