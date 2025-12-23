Seagull invests AED15 million in manufacturing facility expansion in RAK

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Seagull, a UAE-based pioneer in HVAC solutions, has expanded its industrial presence with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.

Seagull established its manufacturing unit in RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone with a total investment of AED15 million.

Spanning 17,045 m², the facility features a pre-built manufacturing plant designed for operational efficiency and workforce wellbeing. It is now fully operational, with ongoing enhancements aimed at setting a new benchmark for world-class manufacturing workplaces.

With a monthly production capacity of 50,000 m² of GI coils, the plant will serve major regional markets including the UAE, KSA, Oman, and Qatar.

The company currently employs 180 staff, with the headcount expected to reach 300 by mid-2026 as production scales up and new product lines are introduced.

"We are delighted to see Seagull deepen its roots in Ras Al Khaimah with its new facility. Their expansion underscores the growing confidence that industry leaders have in the emirate’s strong industrial ecosystem and business-friendly environment," said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.