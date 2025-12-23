Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, UUDS AERO to develop regional first cabin excellence centre

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has expanded its collaboration with UUDS AERO as the company grows its footprint with two new Code F plots capable of accommodating independently three wide-body aircraft for cabin completion and retrofit.

The expansion reflects UUDS’s continued commitment to serving the region’s growing aerospace market and reinforces MBRAH’s mission to support the next phase of industry innovation.

As part of this growth, MBR Aerospace Hub will develop a 40,000 sqm Cabin Excellence Centre within the Airline Manufacturing and Supply Chain Zone, marking the first facility of its kind in the region. The centre will further enable Dubai’s emergence as a global aerospace hub.

“Our partnership with UUDS AERO continues to evolve in line with our vision to build a fully integrated, world-class aerospace ecosystem in Dubai," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBR Aerospace Hub. "The launch of the Cabin Excellence Centre marks a significant milestone for the region, creating new industrial capabilities while supporting engineering, manufacturing, and cabin innovation ecosystems.”

Gilles Negre, Founder and Chairman of UUDS AERO, said, “The new plots and the upcoming Cabin Excellence Centre will enhance our ability to deliver advanced cabin completion, modification, and eco-efficient solutions. Dubai South’s vision, connectivity, and integrated ecosystem make it the ideal location for us to innovate and contribute to the future of aerospace.”

UUDS AERO is a fully integrated cabin completion and modification service centre with all key certifications from the EASA and GCAA. The company provides design, certification, manufacturing, maintenance, and implementation of aircraft services, innovation and technology solutions, and eco-friendly solutions with the assessment of environmental impacts.