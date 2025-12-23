RAK Transport Authority, Emirates Researchers Centre to enhance scientific research

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Researchers Centre for Research and Studies to expand cooperation in applied research and support innovation in the transport and mobility sector.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, while the Emirates Researchers Centre was represented by Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees, in the presence of officials.

The MoU aims to strengthen national partnerships in scientific research in line with the UAE Vision 2031, supporting knowledge-based decision-making and sustainable development. It focuses on conducting applied research in transport and mobility, developing innovative transport solutions and supporting sustainability strategies within the sector.

Under the agreement, research outcomes are expected to contribute to improving RAKTA’s operational performance, enhancing data-driven decision-making and supporting the development of smart transport services, aligning research efforts with the authority’s day-to-day operations.

The areas of cooperation include conducting specialised applied research, launching joint research initiatives, forming scientific and evaluation committees, and preparing quantitative and qualitative studies based on RAKTA’s data.

Al Blooshi said the agreement reflects RAKTA’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with national research institutions to support evidence-based decision-making and the development of innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

Habbal said the partnership would help generate applied research with practical value, directly supporting decision-makers and reinforcing the role of science in sustainable development and institutional innovation.

The two sides also discussed publishing research outputs in peer-reviewed journals, organising specialised scientific conferences and registering RAKTA employees as accredited researchers locally and internationally.

A joint working team will be formed to oversee the implementation of the MoU.