'UAE 7' balloon to participate in 30th Austria International Balloon Festival

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Balloon team will take part in the 30th Austria International Balloon Festival, to be held from 7th to 27th January, following an official invitation from Captain Rudy Hoover, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Festival.

The event is expected to draw wide European and international participation.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Mansouri, President of the UAE Balloon, said the team will participate with the “UAE 7” balloon as part of its 2026 winter international tour, which also includes events in Russia, Switzerland and Italy.

He said preparations are underway for flights from the Tannheim Valley, in cooperation with the Tannheim Tourist Association, at an altitude of about 1,100 metres, before ascending to between 2,500 and 2,900 metres. The balloon is then expected to drift with prevailing strong winds toward Bavaria, landing near the famed Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany, close to the Austrian border.