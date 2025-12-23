SEHA introduces advanced LASER Stone Surgery for children in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has disclosed the successful provision of advanced LASER Stone Surgery (LASER Lithotripsy) for paediatric patients in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement follows the recent case of a nine-month-old baby who presented with multiple kidney stones caused by a rare genetic abnormality known as Cystinuria, which also affects his two-year-old brother.

After undergoing emergency stent insertion at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) to relieve a kidney blockage, the child received several sessions of LASER Ablation under the care of Dr. Toussi to clear stones from the ureters and both kidneys.

“LASER Stone Surgery is a critical intervention for paediatric patients with kidney stones. By offering this procedure, we aim to provide comprehensive care and long-term support to children and their families," said Dr. Hamid Reza Toussi, Consultant Urological Surgeon at SEHA SKMC.

He added that children diagnosed with renal or bladder stones are especially predisposed to recurrence and longer-term complications such as renal impairment. To address these concerns, patients are seen by paediatric nephrologists for ongoing evaluation, monitoring of renal function, and post-operative follow-up.