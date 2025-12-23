Venues confirmed for AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday announced the two match venues that will stage the AFC Champions League Elite™ (ACL Elite) Finals Jeddah 2026, which will take place between 16th to 25th April 2026.

Having both hosted the 2025 edition of the ACL Elite Finals, the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium will again serve as the battlegrounds for the final seven showdowns of the 2025/26 season of the ACL Elite.

This unique centralised format features Asia’s top eight clubs clashing in a centralised format in single-leg ties, starting with the Quarter-finals from 16th to 18th April, followed by the Semi-finals on 20th to 21st April, and culminating in the Final on 25th April.