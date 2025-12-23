WGEO launches ‘Green Circles’ platform to achieve low-carbon future

DUBAI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) has launched the ‘Green Circles’ platform, featuring dialogue aimed at unifying the visions and efforts of global leaders, policymakers and business leaders.

The initiative seeks to enable a meaningful transformation in the global green economy by encouraging strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors and accelerating the transition towards inclusive, sustainable and green economic models. The talks provide a practical framework and have, to date, issued two white papers that offer actionable solutions and clear road maps for promoting responsible business practices.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative.

“The ‘Green Circles’ platform represents a practical embodiment of our strategic vision to lead the global transition towards a resilient green economy. We seek to build innovative dialogue mechanisms that connect policy, investment and innovation, translating global trends into tangible outcomes. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen partnerships that accelerate the transition to a green economy, keep pace with the rapid momentum of climate action and support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both regional and global levels. Ultimately, we seek to empower an integrated, partnership-driven system to achieve a low-carbon future,” he said.

Al Tayer added, “The initiative underscores WGEO’s pivotal role in strengthening co-operation between the public and private sectors, creating an interactive, results-driven dialogue environment and accelerating the transition towards an inclusive and sustainable green economy through effective partnerships and knowledge exchange.”

The ‘Green Circles’ initiative is a key pillar of WGEO’s strategy, aimed at strengthening intellectual leadership and developing operational frameworks that translate cross-sector commitments into concrete action, thereby accelerating global efforts to build inclusive and sustainable economies.

WGEO organised two sessions under the ‘Green Circles’ initiative in cooperation with strategic partners. The first session was held in partnership with the American Business Council in Dubai (AmCham), and hosted at the Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The second session was organised in cooperation with the Dubai Chambers during the World Green Economy Summit 2025. Both sessions brought together representatives of government entities and international organisations, along with business leaders and sustainability experts, for in-depth discussions on advancing responsible business practices and strengthening public-private collaboration.

The outcomes of these sessions were two white papers titled ‘Accelerating the Transition to Responsible Business’ and ‘Enabling the Sustainability Ecosystem for Responsible Business’. The papers address key challenges and opportunities related to integrating sustainability into business models and provide practical recommendations to support innovation, reinforce regulatory frameworks and stimulate sustainable investment.

WGEO has called on government entities, private sector organisations, academic institutions and international organisations to join as partners in hosting future ‘Green Circles’ sessions and to contribute to expanding the scope of this global platform. This will support the development of joint solutions and enhance international efforts to achieve the UN SDGs and build a more prosperous and sustainable green future.