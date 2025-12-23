Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives letter from President of Malawi addressed to UAE President

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka, Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Decentralisation of the Republic of Malawi, in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan received a letter from Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi, addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Mutharika, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for his country.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of Malawi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malawi across various fields, and affirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.