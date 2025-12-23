DIB, Sharjah Charity International cooperate to support AQU students

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to social responsibility and its belief in education as a national priority and a key driver of empowerment, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has provided 400 laptop computers to newly enrolled students at Al Qasimia University (AQU) for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International.

The initiative aims to support students from their first day at university by equipping them with modern digital tools that facilitate learning, research, and the efficient completion of academic requirements.

By addressing potential challenges with access to technology, the initiative contributes to improving students’ academic performance and overall university experience.

Nawaf Al Raisi, Manager of Community Support Services at DIB, said, “We believe that empowering students begins with removing obstacles that may hinder their academic journey and providing tools that enhance their readiness for study, research, and learning. We are pleased, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International, to support Al Qasimia University students at the start of their university journey, thereby positively influencing their academic experience and future aspirations.”

Abdullah bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, praised the partnership, noting that it is an effective model of purposeful community collaboration and reflects the shared commitment to enabling students and supporting their long-term educational success.