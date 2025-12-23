FNC, Japanese Parliament discuss accelerating cooperation

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received today in Abu Dhabi, Keiichi Iwamoto, Assistant Minister and Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, in the presence of Sara Mohammed Falaknaz, FNC Member.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength of the strategic and historical relations between the UAE and Japan, which are founded on shared interests and mutual respect.

They also discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations across various fields, particularly in advanced technology, innovation, the economy, energy and space.

The two sides underscored the keenness of the two friendly countries to advance their strategic partnership towards broader horizons, in a manner that serves mutual interests and achieves benefits, growth and prosperity for their peoples.

They also commended the efforts made by officials from both countries to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, highlighting its significant role in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting further reviewed mechanisms to enhance cooperation and communication between the FNC and the Japanese Parliament, particularly about regional and international parliamentary participation. This, they noted, would contribute to strengthening coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, especially in light of the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations and building bridges of cooperation between peoples.