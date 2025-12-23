Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Games of Future 2025 phygital competitions

ABU DHABI, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended phygital competitions at the Games of the Future 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event, organised by ASPIRE with the support of ADNOC, brought together more than 850 athletes from 60 countries, competing across 11 categories, including shooting, drone racing, robotics, martial arts, football and basketball, for prize money totalling approximately US$5 million.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnessed a number of phygital competitions, which merge real- and virtual-world gameplay to create hybrid sports that test digital and physical skills. This innovative concept highlights emerging trends shaping the future of both physical sports and electronic gaming.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that hosting the Games of the Future reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to keep pace with rapid transformations in the sports and creative industries sectors, while supporting innovation and advanced technologies that combine human capabilities with digital advancements.

The Games of the Future convened leading local and international companies to showcase the latest innovations in hybrid sports, artificial intelligence solutions, unmanned systems, robotics and drone technologies.

Among the participating entities were ASPIRE, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, alongside several educational institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, which is offering the region’s first Bachelor of Arts in Video Game Design, supporting the growth of the gaming sector and the digital creative economy in the emirate.