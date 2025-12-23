‘Future Partners’ helps turn innovative ideas into real projects

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department hosted a "Future Partners" event at the Sharjah Holy Quran Academy.

The session aimed to create chances for collaboration and build new partnerships among investors in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The event provided a welcoming space for entrepreneurs to meet directly.

Attendees had the opportunity to introduce their services and products, share ideas, and explore ways to work together, all with the goal of fostering business growth and enhancing the overall investment climate.

Participants introduced themselves based on the types of services and products they offered. There was also a presentation about a special business matching system designed to help investors connect based on their needs and goals. Attendees could register to take advantage of this helpful resource.

Furthermore, the event featured one-on-one meetings, which allowed participants to have in-depth discussions and explore potential partnerships. This approach aimed to help turn innovative ideas into real, collaborative projects.

Ahmed bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Department of Commercial Affairs, highlighted that the "Future Partners" is an important event aimed at improving communication between business owners and investors.

He explained that this session helps connect people who need investments with those who can provide them, making it easier for businesses to grow and remain stable.

He also mentioned that the Department is dedicated to launching new programs and initiatives that enhance the business environment. These efforts are designed to foster partnerships and drive economic growth while following a sustainable development approach.