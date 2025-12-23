Sharjah Police affirm readiness for New Year's Eve 2026

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Brigadier General Omar Al Ghazal, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting with relevant departments to review security plans and operational and field preparations for the New Year 2026 celebrations in Sharjah.

The meeting reviewed the approved security and traffic measures, which included increasing security presence at vital locations, event and celebration venues, fireworks launch sites, public facilities, and highways.

It also addressed enhancing the readiness of operations rooms around the clock, supported by qualified personnel and advanced technological systems to ensure rapid response and efficient handling of reports and emergencies.

The Brigadier General stressed the need to enhance field coordination with strategic partners and to take all preventive measures to ensure a safe and stable environment during the celebrations.

He called on the public to adhere to the instructions and guidelines issued by the police officers present at the event sites, to demonstrate civilised behaviour that reflects the community's awareness and responsibility, to avoid negative behaviours, and to cooperate with the security and traffic teams for their own safety and the safety of others.

He emphasised the readiness of the call centre (999) for emergencies and (901) for non-emergencies to handle various inquiries and reports with high efficiency and professionalism, thus enhancing the security and safety system and supporting the quality of life in Sharjah.