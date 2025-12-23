SEF 2026 equips founders with applied masterclasses for growth

SHARJAH, 23rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) is strengthening its founder-first approach by introducing a comprehensive series of applied masterclasses to accelerate business, technology, and creative growth. Hosted within the SEF Academy, the masterclasses equip founders, creators, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the practical skills to build, scale, and sustain successful ventures.

SEF 2026 will take place from 31st January to 1st February at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and is expected to attract more than 14,000 participants from around the world.

The masterclasses will cover key areas including equity fundraising, financial management, consumer behaviour, artificial intelligence, automation, personal branding, and high-impact communication.

Sessions dedicated to AI and technology focus on real-world applications, helping founders integrate automation, AI workflows, and creative tools into daily operations. Other masterclasses cover personal branding, public speaking, and visibility, helping founders build trust and influence in competitive markets.

The programme also highlights creative practice and the creator economy through hands-on photowalks and AI-driven content creation sessions. In parallel, wellbeing and resilience masterclasses emphasise stress management and burnout prevention, reinforcing SEF’s commitment to sustainable entrepreneurship.